Boys Baseball Roundup - May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cadiz Harrison Central exerts defensive dominance to doom West Lafayette RidgewoodNo scoring allowed. That was the mantra Cadiz Harrison Central followed in snuffing West Lafayette Ridgewood's offense 1-0 for an Ohio high school baseball victory on May 15.The last time West Lafayette Ridgewood and Cadiz Harrison Central played in a 12-2 game on May 19, 2021.Recently on May 8, Cadiz Harrison Central squared off with St. Clairsville in a baseball game.Canal Winchester drops zeroes on Columbus IndependenceCanal Winchester's defense was a brick wall that stopped Columbus Independence cold, resulting in a 19-0 victory for an Ohio high school baseball victory on May 15.Cardington-Lincoln shuts off the power on Mt. GileadCardington-Lincoln showed it had the juice to douse Mt. Gilead in a runs barrage during a 12-1 win in Ohio high school baseball on May 15.Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Warren John F. KennedyCuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat Warren John F. Kennedy 10-4 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.Recently on May 11, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Columbiana Heartland Christian in a baseball game.Kalida pockets narrow victory over Van Wert LincolnviewKalida didn't flinch, finally repelling Van Wert Lincolnview 2-1 in Ohio high school baseball action on May 15.In recent action on May 11, Kalida faced off against Van Wert.Martins Ferry strikes first, strikes hard to derail Magnolia Sandy ValleyThe national anthem was barely over when Martins Ferry gained control with a spurt that proved crucial in a 7-5 victory against Magnolia Sandy Valley during this Ohio baseball game.Millbury Lake wins tense tussle with Tontogany OtsegoMillbury Lake weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 6-5 victory against Tontogany Otsego in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.In recent action on May 10, Millbury Lake faced off against Genoa Area.Strasburg squeezes past CaldwellMighty close, mighty fine, Strasburg wore a victory shine after clipping Caldwell 2-1 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on May 15.In recent action on May 11, Caldwell faced off against Barnesville.Sugarcreek Garaway barely gives Belmont Union Local a chance in blowout victoryFast and furious, Sugarcreek Garaway took charge from the start to knock back Belmont Union Local and eventually earn a 7-3 decision in Ohio high school baseball on May 15.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball School Systems Games And Toys Job Market Politics The Economy Trending Cancun Tacos & Margaritas restaurant to open in former Holiday Inn in downtown Mansfield Richland County Drug Court provides an alternative to incarceration Operation Clean Sweep set for May 16 in Mansfield Mansfield City Council to consider $400K to help launch Sterkel Park for All A mile in her heels: Mansfield Christian student to compete for Miss Ohio Teen USA Construction updates: U.S. 30 rehabilitation, Ganges Five Points Road now open Dennis “Denny” Joseph Shade 60% approval amendment to appear on local ballots in new August special election 2 men arrested, guns, cash & suspected drugs seized in 2 METRICH raids Chasing the Dream: Madison's Ajian invited to Steelers' rookie minicamp Event Announcements May 16 Storybook Trail Tue, May 16, 2023 May 16 Mid Ohio Bikers Tue, May 16, 2023 May 17 Storybook Trail Wed, May 17, 2023 May 17 Senior Wednesdays Wed, May 17, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event Loading…