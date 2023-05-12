Bloomdale Elmwood clips Millbury Lake in tight tilt
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Bloomdale Elmwood defeated Millbury Lake 6-5 on May 12 in Ohio baseball.
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Bloomdale Elmwood defeated Millbury Lake 6-5 on May 12 in Ohio baseball.
In recent action on May 3, Bloomdale Elmwood faced off against Millbury Lake and Millbury Lake took on Elmore Woodmore on May 8 at Millbury Lake High School.
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Cincinnati Landmark Christian had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Batavia 3-2 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Recently on May 8, Cincinnati Landmark Christian squared off with Cincinnati Country Day in a baseball game.
A tight-knit tilt turned in Dayton Centerville's direction just enough to squeeze past Mason 6-4 for an Ohio high school baseball victory on May 12.
In recent action on May 6, Dayton Centerville faced off against Cincinnati St Xavier.
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Defiance Tinora bottled Bryan 1-0 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on May 12.
The last time Bryan and Defiance Tinora played in a 12-8 game on May 13, 2022.
In recent action on May 4, Defiance Tinora faced off against Ottoville and Bryan took on Hicksville on May 8 at Hicksville High School.
Kalida posted a narrow 4-2 win over Columbus Grove on May 12 in Ohio baseball action.
In recent action on May 8, Kalida faced off against Paulding.
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney got no credit and no consideration from Warren John F. Kennedy, which slammed the door 11-2 during this Ohio baseball game.
Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off on May 14, 2022 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.
Recently on May 8, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Rootstown in a baseball game.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.