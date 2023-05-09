Boys Baseball Roundup - May 09, 2023 May 9, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Edgerton jets to fast start, flies over BryanEdgerton stoked the fire early and maintained the flame for a 6-5 victory against Bryan in Ohio high school baseball action on May 9.The last time Bryan and Edgerton played in a 7-1 game on June 29, 2022.In recent action on May 5, Bryan faced off against Defiance.Defensive dominance: Kalida stymies Pandora-GilboaKalida sent Pandora-Gilboa home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 7-0 decision on May 9 in Ohio baseball action.The last time Kalida and Pandora-Gilboa played in a 8-6 game on March 29, 2022.Beginning was the end: Warren John F. Kennedy opens an early gap to jar RootstownA swift beginning blazed a winning path for Warren John F. Kennedy during a 10-2 win over Rootstown in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on May 9.The last time Warren John F. Kennedy and Rootstown played in a 9-3 game on May 10, 2022.In recent action on May 5, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Warren Champion.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Zootechnics School Systems Statistics Games And Toys Politics Mythology Trending Dan Niss purchases unfinished church in Ontario with tentative plans for office space Pads and tunnels and pits, oh my! Westinghouse 'concrete jungle' demolition reveals surprises Next Stop Seattle: Ashland's Ayers joining Seahawks as priority undrafted FA Audience votes will keep Lexington trio Sorelle on The Voice starting May 15 Former Richland County prosecutor Gary Bishop dies Bo Lacey Construction named Certified Contractors Network's National Company of the Year Road closings announced in Richland County, city of Mansfield Open Source: Donatos associate celebrates 30 years of serving the Mansfield community Here's a look back at Schroer's Furniture in 1919 Nurse practitioner opens The Wellness Clinic on Cline Avenue Event Announcements May 10 Storybook Trail Wed, May 10, 2023 May 10 Senior Wednesdays Wed, May 10, 2023 Free May 10 Family Movie Night Wed, May 10, 2023 Free May 11 Storybook Trail Thu, May 11, 2023 See more / Submit an event Loading…