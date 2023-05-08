Bryan snatches victory over Hicksville
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Bryan chalked up in tripping Hicksville 7-5 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on May 4, Bryan faced off against Swanton.
Over and out: Cadiz Harrison Central punches through St. Clairsville
Cadiz Harrison Central showed it had the juice to douse St. Clairsville in a runs barrage during a 9-1 win in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on May 8.
Last season, St. Clairsville and Cadiz Harrison Central squared off on May 9, 2022 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.
In recent action on May 3, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against St. Clairsville and Cadiz Harrison Central took on St. Clairsville on May 3 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.
Caldwell survives for narrow win over Bowerston Conotton Valley
The cardiac kids of Caldwell unleashed every advantage to outlast Bowerston Conotton Valley 3-1 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on May 8.
In recent action on April 24, Caldwell faced off against Bridgeport.
Cincinnati Country Day pockets narrow victory over Cincinnati Landmark Christian
Cincinnati Country Day could finally catch its breath after a close call against Cincinnati Landmark Christian in a 3-2 victory in Ohio high school baseball on May 8.
In recent action on April 28, Cincinnati Landmark Christian faced off against Cincinnati Withrow.
Dominant defense: Holgate stifles Continental
Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Holgate stopped Continental to the tune of a 5-0 shutout in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Kalida comes to play in easy win over Paulding
Kalida's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Paulding 8-2 on May 8 in Ohio baseball action.
In recent action on April 24, Kalida faced off against Defiance Ayersville and Paulding took on Fort Jennings on May 4 at Fort Jennings High School.
Millbury Lake blankets Elmore Woodmore with swarming defensive effort
Millbury Lake's defense kept Elmore Woodmore under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 10-0 decision during this Ohio baseball game.
Recently on May 4, Millbury Lake squared off with Van Buren in a baseball game.
Haviland Wayne Trace comes up short in matchup with Rockford Parkway
Rockford Parkway trucked Haviland Wayne Trace on the road to a 6-2 victory at Rockford Parkway High on May 8 in Ohio baseball action.
Wooster comes up short in matchup with Uniontown Lake
Uniontown Lake trucked Wooster on the road to a 6-2 victory in Ohio high school baseball on May 8.
Recently on April 26, Uniontown Lake squared off with Massillon Jackson in a baseball game.
Warren John F. Kennedy takes victory lap past Rootstown
Warren John F. Kennedy gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Rootstown 9-3 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on May 8.
Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Rootstown faced off on May 10, 2022 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.
In recent action on May 4, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Hartville Lake Center Christian.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.