Cincinnati St. Xavier thwarts Dayton Centerville's quest
Cincinnati St. Xavier knocked off Dayton Centerville 4-1 in Ohio high school baseball on May 6.
Recently on April 24, Dayton Centerville squared off with Kettering Fairmont in a baseball game.
Defiance claims close encounter of the winning kind over Napoleon
Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Defiance passed in a 2-1 victory at Napoleon's expense in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on May 6.
The last time Defiance and Napoleon played in a 4-2 game on May 28, 2022.
In recent action on April 25, Defiance faced off against Elida.
Beginning was the end: McConnelsville Morgan opens an early gap to jar Caldwell
McConnelsville Morgan stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 11-3 victory over Caldwell on May 6 in Ohio baseball action.
Recently on April 24, Caldwell squared off with Bridgeport in a baseball game.
Millbury Lake overcomes Northwood in seat-squirming affair
A sigh of relief filled the air in Millbury Lake's locker room after a trying 4-3 test with Northwood on May 6 in Ohio baseball.
Recently on April 26, Millbury Lake squared off with Fostoria in a baseball game.
Uniontown Lake triggers avalanche over Alliance Marlington
Uniontown Lake scored early and often to roll over Alliance Marlington 12-2 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on May 6.
In recent action on April 26, Uniontown Lake faced off against Massillon Jackson.
Warren John F. Kennedy claims close encounter of the winning kind over Hartville Lake Center Christian
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Warren John F. Kennedy defeated Hartville Lake Center Christian 2-1 for an Ohio high school baseball victory on May 6.
Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Hartville Lake Center Christian squared off on May 26, 2022 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.
Recently on April 27, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Akron Hoban in a baseball game.
Windham hammers Southington Chalker
Windham gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Southington Chalker 17-5 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Last season, Windham and Southington Chalker squared off on April 27, 2022 at Windham High School.
In recent action on April 27, Southington Chalker faced off against Orlando Agape Christian.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.