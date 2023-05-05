Caldwell smacks Sarahsville Shenandoah in shutout victory
Caldwell unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Sarahsville Shenandoah in a 2-0 shutout in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on May 5.
In recent action on April 24, Caldwell faced off against Bridgeport.
Full throttle: Dayton Centerville establishes quick lead, cruises past Huber Heights Wayne
There was no tuning necessary, Dayton Centerville opened in perfect harmony while drumming Huber Heights Wayne with a strong start for an Ohio high school baseball victory on May 5.
The last time Dayton Centerville and Huber Heights Wayne played in a 10-5 game on May 4, 2022.
In recent action on April 24, Dayton Centerville faced off against Kettering Fairmont.
Absolutely nothing: Defiance drops a goose egg on Bryan
A vice-like defensive effort helped Defiance squeeze Bryan 10-0 in a shutout performance in Ohio high school baseball on May 5.
The last time Bryan and Defiance played in a 4-3 game on June 13, 2022.
In recent action on April 27, Bryan faced off against Liberty Center and Defiance took on Elida on April 25 at Defiance High School.
Morrow Little Miami survives for narrow win over Cincinnati Anderson
Morrow Little Miami fans held their breath in an uneasy 9-8 victory over Cincinnati Anderson in Ohio high school baseball action on May 5.
Boxed in: Pemberville Eastwood's defense bottles Millbury Lake's attack
Pemberville Eastwood's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Millbury Lake 10-0 during this Ohio baseball game.
The last time Millbury Lake and Pemberville Eastwood played in a 9-8 game on May 20, 2021.
Recently on April 26, Millbury Lake squared off with Fostoria in a baseball game.
Southington Chalker claims gritty victory against Kinsman Badger
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Southington Chalker nabbed it to nudge past Kinsman Badger 8-7 on May 5 in Ohio baseball action.
The last time Southington Chalker and Kinsman Badger played in a 16-9 game on April 28, 2022.
Recently on April 27, Southington Chalker squared off with Orlando Agape Christian in a baseball game.
St. Clairsville handles stress test to best Cadiz Harrison Central
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that St. Clairsville passed in an 8-6 victory at Cadiz Harrison Central's expense in Ohio high school baseball action on May 5.
Last season, St. Clairsville and Cadiz Harrison Central faced off on May 9, 2022 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.
In recent action on April 29, St. Clairsville faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek and St. Clairsville took on Cadiz Harrison Central on April 24 at St. Clairsville High School.
Warren John F. Kennedy exerts defensive dominance to doom Warren Champion
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Warren John F. Kennedy's 8-0 blanking of Warren Champion in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 27, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Akron Hoban.
