Bryan blanks Swanton
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Bryan followed in snuffing Swanton's offense 3-0 at Swanton High on May 4 in Ohio baseball action.
Last season, Bryan and Swanton squared off on June 15, 2022 at Bryan High School.
Recently on April 27, Bryan squared off with Liberty Center in a baseball game.
Defiance blanks Perrysburg in shutout performance
Defiance's defense throttled Perrysburg, resulting in a 1-0 shutout in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on May 4.
Recently on April 25, Defiance squared off with Elida in a baseball game.
Defiance Tinora squeaks past Ottoville in tight tilt
Defiance Tinora survived Ottoville in a 5-3 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Early offense pushes Hartville Lake Center Christian past Warren John F. Kennedy
Hartville Lake Center Christian made a quick edge stand up in a 6-5 victory against Warren John F. Kennedy in Ohio high school baseball on May 4.
Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Hartville Lake Center Christian squared off on May 26, 2022 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.
Recently on April 27, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Akron Hoban in a baseball game.
Madison nips Eastlake North in taut scare
Madison posted a narrow 3-2 win over Eastlake North in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Last season, Eastlake North and Madison squared off on May 10, 2022 at Madison High School.
Millbury Lake collects skin-tight win against Van Buren
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Millbury Lake did just enough to beat Van Buren 4-3 on May 4 in Ohio baseball.
In recent action on April 26, Millbury Lake faced off against Fostoria.
Ottawa-Glandorf imposes its will on Leipsic
Ottawa-Glandorf showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Leipsic 11-1 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on May 4.
Halt: Paulding refuses to yield to Fort Jennings
Paulding's version of rock-solid pitching completely stymied Fort Jennings 1-0 during this Ohio baseball game.
Wintersville Indian Creek collects victory over Steubenville
Wintersville Indian Creek pushed past Steubenville for a 4-1 win in Ohio high school baseball action on May 4.
Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and Steubenville squared off on May 18, 2021 at Steubenville High School.
In recent action on April 29, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against St. Clairsville.
