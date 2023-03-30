Bazinga: Early lead pushes Coldwater over Lima Shawnee
Coldwater stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score an 8-1 victory over Lima Shawnee in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on March 30.
The last time Coldwater and Lima Shawnee played in a 3-1 game on March 31, 2022.
Convoy Crestview records thin win against Hicksville
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Convoy Crestview did just enough to beat Hicksville 3-2 for an Ohio high school baseball victory on March 30.
Defiance handles stress test to best Bowling Green
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Defiance wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 3-1 over Bowling Green in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Resurgence: Elida fights back to beat Bryan
It didn't look good early, but Elida wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 8-2 decision over Bryan on Thursday in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Last season, Bryan and Elida squared off on May 13, 2021 at Bryan High School.
Fredericktown rolls like thunder over Cardington-Lincoln
Fredericktown built a comfortable third-inning advantage in a 9-2 win over Cardington-Lincoln on March 30 in Ohio baseball.
Gahanna Lincoln nips Bloomington in taut scare
Gahanna Lincoln found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Bloomington 6-5 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
Haviland Wayne Trace blanks Lima Bath
A suffocating defense helped Haviland Wayne Trace handle Lima Bath 6-0 on March 30 in Ohio baseball action.
Kirtland knocks out victory beat against Cleveland VASJ
Kirtland stretched out and finally snapped Cleveland VASJ to earn a 7-3 victory at Cleveland Vasj on March 30 in Ohio baseball action.
The last time Cleveland VASJ and Kirtland played in a 3-2 game on April 20, 2022.
Martins Ferry nips Wellsburg Brooke in taut scare
Martins Ferry showed its poise to outlast a game Wellsburg Brooke squad for a 7-6 victory in Ohio high school baseball action on March 30.
Millbury Lake hammers Swanton
Millbury Lake handled Swanton 10-4 in an impressive showing during this Ohio baseball game.
The last time Millbury Lake and Swanton played in a 10-5 game on May 8, 2021.
Explosive start keys Ottawa-Glandorf's resounding romp over Miller City
Ottawa-Glandorf rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 7-2 win over Miller City in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on March 30.
Down but not out: Warren John F. Kennedy beats back Struthers
Warren John F. Kennedy couldn't stay out of its own way in the third inning, but turned the tables in a 9-3 win over Struthers in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Convincing fashion: Waynesville handles Springfield
Waynesville's river of runs eventually washed away Springfield in a 12-1 cavalcade in Ohio high school baseball action on March 30.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.