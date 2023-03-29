Dominant defense: Ada stifles Lima
Ada didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Lima's attack in a virtuoso 2-0 performance on March 29 in Ohio baseball action.
Huber Heights Wayne takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Dayton Carroll
Huber Heights Wayne left no doubt in recording a 13-1 beating of Dayton Carroll at Huber Heights Wayne High on March 29 in Ohio baseball action.
Recently on March 20, Dayton Carroll squared off with Springfield Northeastern in a baseball game.
Strasburg can't recover from Lore City Buckeye Trail's early bolt
NASA would envy the blast off Lore City Buckeye Trail authored on Wednesday while dispatching Strasburg 10-5 in Ohio high school baseball action on March 29.
Martins Ferry dims lights on Bellaire
Martins Ferry's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Bellaire 15-9 in Ohio high school baseball on March 29.
The last time Martins Ferry and Bellaire played in a 10-0 game on May 19, 2022.
Not for the faint of heart: Youngstown Boardman topples Warren John F. Kennedy
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Youngstown Boardman wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 5-5 over Warren John F. Kennedy for an Ohio high school baseball victory on March 29.
