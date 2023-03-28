Beverly Fort Frye baffles Caldwell
A vice-like defensive effort helped Beverly Fort Frye squeeze Caldwell 11-0 in a shutout performance for an Ohio high school baseball victory on March 28.
No quarter given: Bloomington puts down Gahanna Columbus Academy
Bloomington ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Gahanna Columbus Academy 10-5 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
Defiance manhandles Sherwood Fairview
Defiance lit up the scoreboard on March 28 to propel past Sherwood Fairview for a 12-2 victory in an Ohio high school baseball matchup
Defiance Tinora delivers heart-wrenching defeat to McComb
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Defiance Tinora had to survive its share of thorns while shedding McComb 8-7 on March 28 in Ohio baseball action.
Nerve-racking affair ends with Gnadenhutten Indian Valley on top of Cadiz Harrison Central
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley poked just enough holes in Cadiz Harrison Central's defense to garner a taut, 6-5 victory in Ohio high school baseball action on March 28.
Leipsic earns solid win over Continental
Leipsic put together a victorious gameplan to stop Continental 4-1 at Continental High on March 28 in Ohio baseball action.
Middlefield Cardinal pockets narrow victory over Kirtland
Middlefield Cardinal swapped jabs before dispatching Kirtland 4-2 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on March 28.
Last season, Kirtland and Middlefield Cardinal faced off on May 5, 2022 at Kirtland High School.
Delphos Jefferson can't recover from Mt. Blanchard Riverdale's early bolt
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale offered a model for success with a convincing 9-1 victory over Delphos Jefferson on March 28 in Ohio baseball.
Last season, Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Delphos Jefferson faced off on March 29, 2022 at Delphos Jefferson High School.
Napoleon gallops past Bryan
Napoleon notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Bryan 12-9 during this Ohio baseball game.
Last season, Bryan and Napoleon faced off on June 16, 2022 at Bryan High School.
Rootstown triumphs in strong showing over Southington Chalker
The force was strong for Rootstown as it pierced Southington Chalker during Tuesday's 13-3 thumping at Rootstown High on March 28 in Ohio baseball action.
Sarahsville Shenandoah barely gives Wintersville Jefferson Christian a chance in blowout victory
NASA would envy the blast off Sarahsville Shenandoah authored on Tuesday while dispatching Wintersville Jefferson Christian 19-4 on March 28 in Ohio baseball.
St. Clairsville claims close encounter of the winning kind over Dover
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but St. Clairsville wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 6-4 over Dover in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.