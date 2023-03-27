Bryan squeezes past Ottawa-Glandorf
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Bryan wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 2-1 over Ottawa-Glandorf in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Last season, Bryan and Ottawa-Glandorf squared off on June 9, 2022 at Bryan High School.
Caldwell gives Beallsville the business
Caldwell flexed its muscle and floored Beallsville 21-1 in Ohio high school baseball action on March 27.
Just a bit better: Lima Bath slips past Lima Central Catholic
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Lima Bath nabbed it to nudge past Lima Central Catholic 2-1 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on March 27.
Ministry of defense: Millbury Lake blanks Delta
Defense dominated as Millbury Lake pitched a 12-0 shutout of Delta in Ohio high school baseball on March 27.
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale edges Carey in tough test
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale posted a narrow 6-5 win over Carey in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Last season, Carey and Mt Blanchard Riverdale squared off on March 29, 2021 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.
New Cumberland Oak Glen blanks Cadiz Harrison Central
No runs allowed and no problems permitted for New Cumberland Oak Glen as it controlled Cadiz Harrison Central's offense 4-0 in a sterling pitching showcase in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Defensive dominance: St. Clairsville stymies Belmont Union Local
St. Clairsville corralled Belmont Union Local's offense and never let go to fuel a 5-0 victory at St. Clairsville High on March 27 in Ohio baseball action.
The last time St. Clairsville and Belmont Union Local played in a 10-1 game on March 29, 2021.
