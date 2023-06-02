Boys Baseball Roundup - June 02, 2023 Jun 2, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan scores early, pulls away from EdonBryan shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Edon 26-2 in Ohio high school baseball on June 2.Last season, Bryan and Edon squared off on June 7, 2022 at Bryan High School.Recently on May 25, Bryan squared off with Defiance in a baseball game.Cincinnati Moeller wins tense tussle with Cincinnati ElderCincinnati Moeller survived Cincinnati Elder in a 7-6 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio high school baseball action on June 2.Tiffin Calvert pockets slim win over Warren John F. KennedyTiffin Calvert topped Warren John F. Kennedy 4-2 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.The last time Warren John F. Kennedy and Tiffin Calvert played in a 7-2 game on June 5, 2021.In recent action on May 25, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against New Middletown Springfield Local.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports School Systems Zootechnics Games And Toys Baseball Trending Mansfield resident killed after 3-vehicle crash Saturday in Ontario Fatal crash in Richland County impacts I-71 traffic on Friday Richland County property transfers: 2220 South Main St. sold for $8.5 million 2 people arrested after 80 neglected dogs found by Richland County authorites Shelby senior earns full ride to Ohio State University Two men new to Fugitive of the Week list, and a Mansfield woman, sought by authorities Sonic Temple festival rocking Columbus all weekend long One escaped convict found dead in Ohio River, the other captured in Kentucky Trailer Made parked at Idea Works Kitchen through June 2 serving breakfast & lunch Open Source: Black bear reported in Mansfield ... Massachusetts Event Announcements Jun 3 Ontario Kids Festival Presented by Sluss Realty Sat, Jun 3, 2023 Free Jun 3 Storybook Trail Sat, Jun 3, 2023 Jun 3 [title of show] Sat, Jun 3, 2023 $27 Jun 3 MUFON UFOs, Past Present and Future Sat, Jun 3, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event Loading…