Razor thin: Akron Hoban earns tough verdict over Warren John F. Kennedy
Akron Hoban derailed Warren John F. Kennedy's hopes after a 3-1 verdict on April 27 in Ohio baseball action.
Last season, Akron Hoban and Warren John F. Kennedy faced off on April 5, 2022 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.
Recently on April 20, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Warren G. Harding in a baseball game.
Cincinnati West Clermont squeezes past Cincinnati Landmark Christian
Cincinnati West Clermont eventually plied victory away from Cincinnati Landmark Christian 4-2 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 13, Cincinnati Landmark Christian faced off against New Richmond.
Columbus Grove dodges a bullet in win over Lima Central Catholic
Yes, Columbus Grove looked relaxed while edging Lima Central Catholic, but no autographs please after its 5-3 victory in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 13, Columbus Grove faced off against Convoy Crestview.
Liberty Center exhales after close call with Bryan
The cardiac kids of Liberty Center unleashed every advantage to outlast Bryan 3-1 in Ohio high school baseball on April 27.
Last season, Bryan and Liberty Center squared off on April 14, 2022 at Liberty Center High School.
In recent action on April 22, Bryan faced off against Coldwater.
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale blazes early victory trail over Attica Seneca East
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale's fast beginning disarmed Attica Seneca East, and it was a tell-tale element in Thursday's 5-2 decision at Attica Seneca East High on April 27 in Ohio baseball action.
In recent action on April 20, Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley.
Southington Chalker clips Orlando Agape Christian in tight tilt
Southington Chalker fans held their breath in an uneasy 2-1 victory over Orlando Agape Christian on April 27 in Ohio baseball.
In recent action on April 20, Southington Chalker faced off against Cortland Maplewood.
Wintersville Indian Creek slides past St. Clairsville in fretful clash
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Wintersville Indian Creek did just enough to beat St. Clairsville 9-8 in Ohio high school baseball action on April 27.
The last time St. Clairsville and Wintersville Indian Creek played in a 3-1 game on May 10, 2022.
Recently on April 19, St. Clairsville squared off with Wellsburg Brooke in a baseball game.
