Kirtland survives taut tilt with Ashtabula Edgewood
Kirtland showed its poise to outlast a game Ashtabula Edgewood squad for a 2-1 victory in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Recently on April 14, Kirtland squared off with Eastlake North in a baseball game.
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Massillon Jackson did just enough to beat Uniontown Lake 8-6 on April 26 in Ohio baseball action.
Recently on April 20, Uniontown Lake squared off with Canton McKinley in a baseball game.
Millbury Lake's defense kept Fostoria under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 12-0 decision in Ohio high school baseball on April 26.
Recently on April 21, Millbury Lake squared off with Elmore Woodmore in a baseball game.
A swift early pace pushed Warren John F. Kennedy past Ravenna Southeast Wednesday 19-1 for an Ohio high school baseball victory on April 26.
The last time Warren John F. Kennedy and Ravenna Southeast played in a 10-0 game on April 28, 2022.
In recent action on April 20, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Warren G. Harding.
West Unity Hilltop scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in an 8-1 win over Pettisville in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Last season, West Unity Hilltop and Pettisville faced off on May 7, 2022 at West Unity Hilltop High School.
Recently on April 18, West Unity Hilltop squared off with Montpelier in a baseball game.
Willoughby Cornerstone earned a convincing 12-1 win over Southington Chalker in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on April 26.
Recently on April 20, Southington Chalker squared off with Cortland Maplewood in a baseball game.
