Boys Baseball Roundup - April 25, 2023

Ashtabula St. John jumps in front fast to dismiss Southington Chalker in convincing tilt
There was no tuning necessary, Ashtabula St. John opened in perfect harmony while drumming Southington Chalker with a strong start on April 25 in Ohio baseball action.
In recent action on April 12, Ashtabula St. John faced off against Southington Chalker and Southington Chalker took on Cortland Maplewood on April 20 at Cortland Maplewood High School.

Cincinnati Landmark Christian finds its footing in sprinting past Cincinnati Mariemont
Cincinnati Landmark Christian ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Cincinnati Mariemont 8-1 in Ohio high school baseball on April 25.
In recent action on April 13, Cincinnati Landmark Christian faced off against New Richmond.

Defiance produces precision performance against Elida
Defiance delivered all the smoke to disorient Elida and flew away with a 13-3 win in Ohio high school baseball action on April 25.

Warren John F. Kennedy blitzes Ravenna Southeast in dominating victory
Warren John F. Kennedy controlled the action to earn an impressive 12-2 win against Ravenna Southeast in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Ravenna Southeast faced off on April 28, 2022 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.
In recent action on April 20, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Warren G. Harding.

Point of emphasis: Wheeling Park posts stop sign on St. Clairsville's offense
Wheeling Park's impenetrable defense prompted a 4-0 blanking of St. Clairsville during this West Virginia baseball game.
In recent action on April 18, Wheeling Park faced off against St. Clairsville and St. Clairsville took on Wellsburg Brooke on April 19 at Wellsburg Brooke High School.