Archbold blanks Bryan
Archbold unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Bryan in a 1-0 shutout during this Ohio baseball game.
Last season, Bryan and Archbold squared off on June 23, 2022 at Bryan High School.
In recent action on April 20, Bryan faced off against Hamler Patrick Henry.
Arlington trips Mt. Blanchard Riverdale in tenacious tussle
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Arlington had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6-5 in Ohio high school baseball action on April 24.
Recently on April 20, Mt Blanchard Riverdale squared off with McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley in a baseball game.
Caldwell tells Bridgeport "No Soup For You" in shutout
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Bridgeport as it was blanked 17-0 by Caldwell on April 24 in Ohio baseball.
Last season, Bridgeport and Caldwell faced off on April 13, 2022 at Bridgeport High School.
Recently on April 20, Caldwell squared off with Woodsfield Monroe Central in a baseball game.
Dayton Centerville wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Kettering Fairmont
Dayton Centerville shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Kettering Fairmont 7-1 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on April 24.
Last season, Dayton Centerville and Kettering Fairmont faced off on April 27, 2022 at Kettering Fairmont.
Dayton Centerville takes victory lap past Kettering Fairmont
It was a tough night for Kettering Fairmont which was overmatched by Dayton Centerville in this 7-1 verdict.
The last time Dayton Centerville and Kettering Fairmont played in a 9-1 game on April 27, 2022.
Dayton Centerville jumps in front fast to dismiss Kettering Fairmont in convincing tilt
Fast and furious, Dayton Centerville took charge from the start to knock back Kettering Fairmont and eventually earn a 7-1 decision in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
The last time Dayton Centerville and Kettering Fairmont played in a 9-1 game on April 27, 2022.
Kalida survives taut tilt with Defiance Ayersville
Kalida could finally catch its breath after a close call against Defiance Ayersville in a 5-3 victory at Defiance Ayersville on April 24 in Ohio baseball action.
Millbury Lake stops Genoa Area in snug affair
Millbury Lake could finally catch its breath after a close call against Genoa Area in a 2-1 victory on April 24 in Ohio baseball action.
In recent action on April 19, Millbury Lake faced off against Pemberville Eastwood.
Newcomerstown blitzes New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic in dominating victory
Newcomerstown unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic 13-3 Monday in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Recently on April 14, Newcomerstown squared off with Caldwell in a baseball game.
St. Clairsville escapes Cadiz Harrison Central in thin win
With little to no wiggle room, St. Clairsville nosed past Cadiz Harrison Central 4-2 on April 24 in Ohio baseball action.
Last season, St. Clairsville and Cadiz Harrison Central squared off on May 9, 2022 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.
Recently on April 19, St. Clairsville squared off with Wellsburg Brooke in a baseball game.
