Abracadabra: Canton McKinley makes Uniontown Lake's offense disappear
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Canton McKinley proved that in blanking Uniontown Lake 14-0 in Ohio high school baseball action on April 20.
Recently on April 14, Uniontown Lake squared off with Copley in a baseball game.
Cortland Maplewood rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 12-2 win over Southington Chalker in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on April 20.
In recent action on April 15, Southington Chalker faced off against Sebring.
Hamler Patrick Henry charged Bryan and collected a 5-1 victory during this Ohio baseball game.
Last season, Bryan and Hamler Patrick Henry squared off on April 28, 2022 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.
Recently on April 15, Bryan squared off with Sylvania Northview in a baseball game.
Montpelier didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Holgate's attack in a virtuoso 7-0 performance in Ohio high school baseball on April 20.
The last time Montpelier and Holgate played in a 2-1 game on April 21, 2022.
In recent action on April 14, Montpelier faced off against Bryan.
It was a tough night for McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley which was overmatched by Mt. Blanchard Riverdale in this 15-1 verdict.
Last season, Mt Blanchard Riverdale and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off on April 21, 2022 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.
In recent action on April 15, Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off against Upper Sandusky.
Warren John F. Kennedy derailed Warren G. Harding's hopes after a 3-1 verdict at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic on April 20 in Ohio baseball action.
Recently on April 14, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Youngstown Cardinal Mooney in a baseball game.
Woodsfield Monroe Central derailed Caldwell's hopes after a 2-1 verdict in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on April 20.
In recent action on April 15, Caldwell faced off against Vincent Warren.
