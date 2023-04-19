Bristolville Bristol dims lights on Southington Chalker
Bristolville Bristol showed no mercy to Southington Chalker, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 14-2 victory in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on April 19.
Recently on April 15, Southington Chalker squared off with Sebring in a baseball game.
Dayton Centerville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Clayton Northmont's attack in a virtuoso 1-0 performance on April 19 in Ohio baseball action.
In recent action on April 14, Dayton Centerville faced off against Beavercreek.
Pemberville Eastwood put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Millbury Lake for a 15-2 victory for an Ohio high school baseball victory on April 19.
Last season, Millbury Lake and Pemberville Eastwood squared off on May 20, 2021 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.
Recently on April 15, Millbury Lake squared off with Clyde in a baseball game.
Warren John F. Kennedy rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 11-1 win over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas on April 19 in Ohio baseball.
Recently on April 14, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Youngstown Cardinal Mooney in a baseball game.
Wellsburg Brooke finally found a way to top St. Clairsville 6-5 in West Virginia high school baseball on April 19.
In recent action on April 14, St. Clairsville faced off against Bellaire.
