Caldwell scores early, pulls away from Vincent Warren
Caldwell shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Vincent Warren 11-7 on April 18 in Ohio baseball.
Recently on April 14, Caldwell squared off with Newcomerstown in a baseball game.
Edgerton earned its community's accolades after a 10-4 win over Defiance Tinora for an Ohio high school baseball victory on April 18.
Holgate gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Stryker 15-2 in Ohio high school baseball action on April 18.
Millbury Lake's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Toledo Start 19-2 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 14, Millbury Lake faced off against Tontogany Otsego.
West Unity Hilltop couldn't climb out of an early hole in fallling 6-5 to Montpelier in Ohio high school baseball on April 18.
In recent action on April 14, Montpelier faced off against Bryan and West Unity Hilltop took on Edon on April 6 at Edon High School.
Warren John F. Kennedy rolled past Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas for a comfortable 25-1 victory in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on April 18.
In recent action on April 14, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Youngstown Cardinal Mooney.
Wheeling Park showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering St. Clairsville 12-5 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Recently on April 14, St. Clairsville squared off with Bellaire in a baseball game.
