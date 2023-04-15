Boys Baseball Roundup - April 15, 2023 Apr 15, 2023 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Caldwell comes to play in easy win over Vincent WarrenCaldwell delivered all the smoke to disorient Vincent Warren and flew away with a 6-1 win in Ohio high school baseball on April 15.Recently on April 11, Caldwell squared off with Coshocton in a baseball game.Millbury Lake takes a toll on ClydeMillbury Lake knocked off Clyde 11-7 during this Ohio baseball game.In recent action on April 11, Millbury Lake faced off against Toledo Christian and Clyde took on Oak Harbor on April 6 at Oak Harbor High School.Southington Chalker triggers avalanche over SebringSouthington Chalker gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Sebring 18-4 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on April 15.In recent action on April 8, Southington Chalker faced off against Leavittsburg LaBrae.Bryan can't recover from Sylvania Northview's early boltSylvania Northview left no doubt in recording a 13-9 beating of Bryan in Ohio high school baseball action on April 15.The last time Bryan and Sylvania Northview played in a 12-2 game on April 16, 2022.Recently on April 10, Bryan squared off with Wauseon in a baseball game.Upper Sandusky imposes its will on Mt. Blanchard RiverdaleUpper Sandusky showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 8-3 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.Recently on April 7, Mt Blanchard Riverdale squared off with North Baltimore in a baseball game.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball School Systems Games And Toys Trade Trending Downtown Mansfield announces Final Friday concert schedule Lake Erie continues historic run of excellent fishing Former Mansfield safety service director opens Lexington driving school Butler Police: Subject arrested after shots fired, drugs, firearms seized Richland County prosecutor stepping down from office on Friday Open Source: What do the Goettl Brothers businesses do? Why is the City of Mansfield spending $343K to buy 2 properties? 20-year-old with Mansfield ties among 4 men sought by Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Bellville couple with Shelby roots celebrates 70th wedding anniversary this month Kelly's Dairy Bar offers free rounds of mini golf as group appreciation Event Announcements Apr 15 Friends of the Library BOOK SALE Sat, Apr 15, 2023 $5 per bag (book, dvd, cd) Apr 15 Quilters Market Day Sat, Apr 15, 2023 $5 Apr 15 Storybook Trail Sat, Apr 15, 2023 Apr 15 Fabric Art Felting Class Sat, Apr 15, 2023 $40 See more / Submit an event