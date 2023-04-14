Bryan claims close encounter of the winning kind over Montpelier
Bryan didn't flinch, finally repelling Montpelier 8-6 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on April 14.
Last season, Bryan and Montpelier faced off on June 17, 2022 at Bryan High School.
Recently on April 10, Bryan squared off with Wauseon in a baseball game.
Boxed in: Dayton Centerville's defense bottles Beavercreek's attack
Dayton Centerville unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Beavercreek in a 10-0 shutout on April 14 in Ohio baseball.
Last season, Beavercreek and Dayton Centerville squared off on May 25, 2021 at Beavercreek High School.
Recently on April 10, Dayton Centerville squared off with Miamisburg in a baseball game.
Take a seat: Eastlake North owns Kirtland in huge victory
Eastlake North handled Kirtland 11-5 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school baseball action on April 14.
In recent action on April 3, Kirtland faced off against Orwell Grand Valley and Eastlake North took on Painesville Riverside on April 3 at Eastlake North High School.
Razor thin: Millbury Lake earns tough verdict over Tontogany Otsego
Yes, Millbury Lake looked relaxed while edging Tontogany Otsego, but no autographs please after its 12-11 victory during this Ohio baseball game.
In recent action on April 10, Millbury Lake faced off against Fostoria and Tontogany Otsego took on Bryan on April 4 at Bryan High School.
Too much punch: Mt. Blanchard Riverdale knocks out North Robinson Colonel Crawford
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale charged North Robinson Colonel Crawford and collected an 8-5 victory at North Robinson Colonel Crawford High on April 14 in Ohio baseball action.
In recent action on April 7, Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off against North Baltimore.
Newcomerstown escapes close call with Caldwell
A sigh of relief filled the air in Newcomerstown's locker room after a trying 3-1 test with Caldwell in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 10, Caldwell faced off against Beallsville.
St. Clairsville controls the action and Bellaire
St. Clairsville controlled the action to earn an impressive 11-1 win against Bellaire in Ohio high school baseball on April 14.
In recent action on April 10, St. Clairsville faced off against Cambridge.
Some kind of impressive: Uniontown Lake pounds Copley
Uniontown Lake swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Copley 9-3 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on April 14.
Recently on April 8, Uniontown Lake squared off with Richfield Revere in a baseball game.
Vienna Mathews hits passing gear early to lap Southington Chalker
It was Vienna Mathews who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Southington Chalker 23-6 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on April 14.
Recently on April 8, Southington Chalker squared off with Leavittsburg LaBrae in a baseball game.
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney clips Warren John F. Kennedy in tight tilt
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 5-4 victory against Warren John F. Kennedy on April 14 in Ohio baseball action.
Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off on May 14, 2022 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.
In recent action on April 10, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Mogadore.
