Cincinnati Landmark Christian sinks New Richmond with solid showing
Riding a wave of production, Cincinnati Landmark Christian surfed over New Richmond 6-3 on April 13 in Ohio baseball.
Columbus Grove dismissed Convoy Crestview by a 13-3 count for an Ohio high school baseball victory on April 13.
In recent action on March 30, Convoy Crestview faced off against Hicksville.
Warren John F. Kennedy tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Grafton Midview rebounded for a 11-6 victory on Thursday on April 13 in Ohio baseball action.
In recent action on April 4, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Canton Central Catholic.
Dominating defense was the calling card of Kirtland as it shut out Andover Pymatuning Valley 19-0 on April 13 in Ohio baseball.
In recent action on April 3, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Geneva and Kirtland took on Orwell Grand Valley on April 3 at Kirtland High School.
A suffocating defense helped Mentor Lake Catholic handle Eastlake North 2-0 in Ohio high school baseball on April 13.
Recently on April 3, Eastlake North squared off with Painesville Riverside in a baseball game.
Metamora Evergreen played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Bryan during a 6-1 beating in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Last season, Bryan and Metamora Evergreen faced off on April 26, 2021 at Metamora Evergreen High School.
Recently on April 8, Bryan squared off with Maumee in a baseball game.
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Norfolk Maury had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Canfield 4-3 during this Virginia baseball game.
