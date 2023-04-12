Ashtabula St. John rains down on Southington Chalker
Ashtabula St. John painted a masterpiece of offensive baseball all over the canvas of Southington Chalker's pitching for an 18-1 win in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Recently on April 8, Southington Chalker squared off with Leavittsburg LaBrae in a baseball game.
Beachwood overpowers Wickliffe in thorough fashion
Beachwood recorded a big victory over Wickliffe 15-8 for an Ohio high school baseball victory on April 12.
Recently on April 3, Wickliffe squared off with Brooklyn in a baseball game.
Bellaire slides past St. Clairsville in fretful clash
Bellaire fans held their breath in an uneasy 3-1 victory over St. Clairsville on April 12 in Ohio baseball.
In recent action on March 29, Bellaire faced off against Martins Ferry and St. Clairsville took on Alliance Marlington on April 8 at St. Clairsville High School.
Mayfield outlasts Eastlake North
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Mayfield still prevailed 10-7 against Eastlake North at Eastlake North High on April 12 in Ohio baseball action.
Last season, Eastlake North and Mayfield faced off on April 12, 2022 at Mayfield High School.
In recent action on April 3, Eastlake North faced off against Painesville Riverside.
Pretty portrait: Miamisburg paints a victorious picture in win over Dayton Centerville
Saddled up and ready to go, Miamisburg spurred past Dayton Centerville 8-5 in Ohio high school baseball on April 12.
In recent action on April 8, Dayton Centerville faced off against Hamilton Badin.
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale squeezes past Arcadia
Mighty close, mighty fine, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale wore a victory shine after clipping Arcadia 3-1 during this Ohio baseball game.
The last time Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Arcadia played in a 25-2 game on April 15, 2022.
In recent action on April 7, Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off against North Baltimore.
Rossford flexes stout defense to thwart Millbury Lake
Rossford's defense was a brick wall that stopped Millbury Lake cold, resulting in a 26-0 victory in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Recently on April 8, Millbury Lake squared off with Wauseon in a baseball game.
Uniontown Green grinds out close victory over Uniontown Lake
The cardiac kids of Uniontown Green unleashed every advantage to outlast Uniontown Lake 5-3 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 8, Uniontown Lake faced off against Richfield Revere.
Big start becomes big finish as Van Wert Lincolnview bowls over Miller City
There was no tuning necessary, Van Wert Lincolnview opened in perfect harmony while drumming Miller City with a strong start on April 12 in Ohio baseball action.
In recent action on April 6, Miller City faced off against Cory-Rawson and Van Wert Lincolnview took on Haviland Wayne Trace on April 8 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.
