Destination, victory: Caldwell's fast burst dooms Coshocton
Caldwell rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 9-4 win over Coshocton in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on April 11.
Recently on April 6, Caldwell squared off with Matamoras Frontier in a baseball game.
Boxed in: Dover's defense bottles Byesville Meadowbrook's attack
No worries, Dover's defense took care of business on Tuesday, keying a 12-0 shutout of Byesville Meadowbrook in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Recently on March 28, Dover squared off with St. Clairsville in a baseball game.
Pretty portrait: St. Clairsville paints a victorious picture in win over East Liverpool
Riding a wave of production, St. Clairsville surfed over East Liverpool 7-3 in Ohio high school baseball action on April 11.
In recent action on April 6, St. Clairsville faced off against Martins Ferry.
Toledo Christian pockets narrow victory over Millbury Lake
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Toledo Christian wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 13-12 over Millbury Lake on April 11 in Ohio baseball.
In recent action on April 6, Millbury Lake faced off against McComb.
Uniontown Lake severs Uniontown Green's hopes
Uniontown Lake called "game" in the waning moments of a 6-3 defeat of Uniontown Green on April 11 in Ohio baseball action.
Warren John F. Kennedy paints near-perfect picture in win over Mogadore
Warren John F. Kennedy showed it had the juice to douse Mogadore in a runs barrage during a 11-1 win at Mogadore High on April 11 in Ohio baseball action.
Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Mogadore squared off on April 13, 2022 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.
Recently on April 4, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Canton Central Catholic in a baseball game.
