Batavia Clermont Northeastern earns stressful win over Bethel-Tate
The cardiac kids of Batavia Clermont Northeastern unleashed every advantage to outlast Bethel-Tate 4-2 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on April 10.
Batavia Clermont Northeastern earns stressful win over Bethel-Tate
The cardiac kids of Batavia Clermont Northeastern unleashed every advantage to outlast Bethel-Tate 4-2 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on April 10.
No scoring allowed: Bryan pushes past Wauseon
A suffocating defense helped Bryan handle Wauseon 8-0 in Ohio high school baseball action on April 10.
The last time Bryan and Wauseon played in a 13-2 game on April 29, 2022.
In recent action on April 4, Bryan faced off against Tontogany Otsego.
Putting it all together: Caldwell overwhelms Beallsville
Caldwell turned in a thorough domination of Beallsville 28-5 on April 10 in Ohio baseball.
In recent action on March 27, Caldwell faced off against Beallsville and Caldwell took on Matamoras Frontier on April 6 at Caldwell High School.
Cambridge barely beats St. Clairsville
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Cambridge didn't mind, dispatching St. Clairsville 3-1 for an Ohio high school baseball victory on April 10.
Last season, Cambridge and St. Clairsville squared off on April 15, 2022 at St. Clairsville High School.
In recent action on April 5, St. Clairsville faced off against Cambridge and St. Clairsville took on Martins Ferry on April 6 at St. Clairsville High School.
Columbus Grove sets quick pace to roar over Ada
Columbus Grove lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 27-1 win over Ada during this Ohio baseball game.
Recently on March 29, Ada squared off with Lima in a baseball game.
Dayton Centerville refuses to yield in shutout of Miamisburg
Dayton Centerville sent Miamisburg home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 6-0 decision in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Millbury Lake dances past Fostoria
Millbury Lake put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Fostoria in a 6-2 decision on April 10 in Ohio baseball action.
Recently on April 6, Millbury Lake squared off with McComb in a baseball game.
Emergence: Warren John F. Kennedy eventually eclipses Mogadore
It started as a hard day's night but Warren John F. Kennedy banded together to spring past Mogadore 7-3 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
The last time Warren John F. Kennedy and Mogadore played in a 2-0 game on April 13, 2022.
Recently on April 4, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Canton Central Catholic in a baseball game.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.