Boys Baseball Roundup - April 08, 2023
Apr 8, 2023

Bryan earns narrow win over Maumee
Bryan posted a narrow 5-4 win over Maumee on April 8 in Ohio baseball.
In recent action on April 4, Bryan faced off against Tontogany Otsego and Maumee took on Millbury Lake on April 4 at Millbury Lake High School.

Hamilton Badin barely beats Dayton Centerville
Hamilton Badin derailed Dayton Centerville's hopes after a 2-1 verdict during this Ohio baseball game.

Haviland Wayne Trace dodges a bullet in win over Van Wert Lincolnview
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Haviland Wayne Trace nabbed it to nudge past Van Wert Lincolnview 6-4 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on March 30, Haviland Wayne Trace faced off against Lima Bath.

Convincing fashion: Leavittsburg LaBrae handles Southington Chalker
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Leavittsburg LaBrae put away Southington Chalker 14-4 for an Ohio high school baseball victory on April 8.
In recent action on March 28, Southington Chalker faced off against Rootstown.

St. Clairsville hits passing gear early to lap Alliance Marlington
St. Clairsville rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 6-2 win over Alliance Marlington at St. Clairsville High on April 8 in Ohio baseball action.
Recently on April 4, St. Clairsville squared off with Steubenville in a baseball game.

Uniontown Lake sets early tone to dominate Richfield Revere
It was Uniontown Lake who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Richfield Revere 13-3 on April 8 in Ohio baseball action.

Wauseon unloads on Millbury Lake
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Wauseon broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 8-1 explosion on Millbury Lake in Ohio high school baseball action on April 8.
In recent action on April 4, Millbury Lake faced off against Maumee.