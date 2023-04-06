Bloomdale Elmwood engulfs Mt. Blanchard Riverdale in point barrage
Bloomdale Elmwood left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 11-3 during this Ohio baseball game.
In recent action on March 28, Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off against Delphos Jefferson.
Caldwell knocks off Matamoras Frontier
Caldwell survived Matamoras Frontier in a 7-6 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio high school baseball action on April 6.
In recent action on March 28, Caldwell faced off against Beverly Fort Frye.
Clyde flexes defensive muscle to keep Oak Harbor off the scoreboard
Clyde's defense throttled Oak Harbor, resulting in a 5-0 shutout in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on April 6.
Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian barely beats Canton South
Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian edged Canton South 3-2 in a close encounter of the athletic kind at Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy on April 6 in Ohio baseball action.
Edon stops West Unity Hilltop in snug affair
Edon walked the high-wire before edging West Unity Hilltop 6-5 in Ohio high school baseball action on April 6.
Millbury Lake tells McComb "No Soup For You" in shutout
Dominating defense was the calling card of Millbury Lake as it shut out McComb 11-0 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on March 28, McComb faced off against Defiance Tinora and Millbury Lake took on Swanton on March 30 at Millbury Lake High School.
Miller City unloads on Cory-Rawson
Miller City painted a masterpiece of offensive baseball all over the canvas of Cory-Rawson's pitching for a 15-3 win in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on April 6.
In recent action on March 30, Miller City faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf.
Gooseggs: Ottawa-Glandorf hands Kenton a shutout
Ottawa-Glandorf's defense throttled Kenton, resulting in a 6-0 shutout in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on March 30, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Miller City.
St. Clairsville paints near-perfect picture in win over Martins Ferry
St. Clairsville flexed its muscle and floored Martins Ferry 14-3 during this Ohio baseball game.
In recent action on March 28, St. Clairsville faced off against Dover and Martins Ferry took on Wellsburg Brooke on March 30 at Martins Ferry High School.
Wapakoneta nips Defiance in taut scare
Wapakoneta showed its poise to outlast a game Defiance squad for a 2-1 victory at Wapakoneta High on April 6 in Ohio baseball action.
The last time Defiance and Wapakoneta played in a 2-0 game on May 4, 2022.
In recent action on March 30, Defiance faced off against Bowling Green.
Windham dispatches Southington Chalker
Windham put together a victorious gameplan to stop Southington Chalker 9-6 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on April 6.
Last season, Windham and Southington Chalker squared off on April 27, 2022 at Windham High School.
Recently on March 28, Southington Chalker squared off with Rootstown in a baseball game.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.