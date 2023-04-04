Comeback kids: Bryan finds a way to beat Tontogany Otsego
Bryan overcame a third-inning deficit in a 13-5 win over Tontogany Otsego during this Ohio baseball game.
In recent action on March 30, Bryan faced off against Elida.
Defiance hammers Ottawa-Glandorf
Defiance scored early and often to roll over Ottawa-Glandorf 12-4 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Last season, Defiance and Ottawa-Glandorf squared off on May 27, 2022 at Defiance High School.
In recent action on March 30, Defiance faced off against Bowling Green and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Miller City on March 30 at Miller City High School.
Delphos St. John's flexes defensive muscle to keep Spencerville off the scoreboard
Delphos St. John's corralled Spencerville's offense and never let go to fuel a 6-0 victory on April 4 in Ohio baseball action.
Destination, victory: Kalida's fast burst dooms Miller City
NASA would envy the blast off Kalida authored on Tuesday while dispatching Miller City 8-1 in Ohio high school baseball on April 4.
The last time Miller City and Kalida played in a 8-7 game on May 24, 2022.
In recent action on March 30, Miller City faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf.
Vice-grip defense fuels Lima Perry's win over Dola Hardin Northern
Dominating defense was the calling card of Lima Perry as it shut out Dola Hardin Northern 3-0 in Ohio high school baseball action on April 4.
Last season, Lima Perry and Dola Hardin Northern squared off on April 4, 2022 at Lima Perry High School.
Complete command: Maumee dominates Millbury Lake in convincing showing
It would have taken a herculean effort for Millbury Lake to claim this one, and Maumee wouldn't allow that in a 11-1 decision in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on March 30, Millbury Lake faced off against Swanton.
Pandora-Gilboa's speedy start jolts Continental
Pandora-Gilboa shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Continental 6-1 for an Ohio high school baseball victory on April 4.
Recently on March 28, Continental squared off with Leipsic in a baseball game.
St. Clairsville grinds out close victory over Steubenville
St. Clairsville poked just enough holes in Steubenville's defense to garner a taut, 9-8 victory in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Last season, Steubenville and St. Clairsville faced off on May 12, 2022 at Steubenville High School.
Recently on March 28, St. Clairsville squared off with Dover in a baseball game.
Warren John F. Kennedy rains down on Canton Central Catholic
Canton Central Catholic was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Warren John F. Kennedy prevailed 9-5 at Canton Central Catholic High on April 4 in Ohio baseball action.
In recent action on March 30, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Struthers.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.