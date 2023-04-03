Delphos St. John's earns narrow win over Lima Shawnee
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Delphos St. John's nabbed it to nudge past Lima Shawnee 9-8 during this Ohio baseball game.
Recently on March 30, Lima Shawnee squared off with Coldwater in a baseball game.
No mercy: Geneva shuts down Andover Pymatuning Valley in defensive masterpiece
Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Geneva stopped Andover Pymatuning Valley to the tune of a 14-0 shutout in Ohio high school baseball on April 3.
Kalida mauls Holgate in strong effort
Kalida ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Holgate 9-1 on April 3 in Ohio baseball action.
Last season, Kalida and Holgate faced off on May 19, 2022 at Holgate High School.
Defensive dominance: Kirtland stymies Orwell Grand Valley
Kirtland's defense kept Orwell Grand Valley under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 2-0 decision in Ohio high school baseball action on April 3.
Last season, Orwell Grand Valley and Kirtland faced off on April 12, 2022 at Kirtland High School.
Recently on March 30, Kirtland squared off with Cleveland VASJ in a baseball game.
Lore City Buckeye Trail blanks New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic in shutout performance
Lore City Buckeye Trail unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic in a 23-0 shutout at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High on April 3 in Ohio baseball action.
In recent action on March 29, Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off against Strasburg.
Millbury Lake earns stressful win over Liberty Center
Millbury Lake eventually plied victory away from Liberty Center 4-3 in Ohio high school baseball on April 3.
In recent action on March 30, Millbury Lake faced off against Swanton.
Take a seat: Miller City owns Delphos Jefferson in huge victory
Miller City swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Delphos Jefferson 7-1 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on April 3.
In recent action on March 28, Delphos Jefferson faced off against Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Miller City took on Ottawa-Glandorf on March 30 at Miller City High School.
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale delivers heart-wrenching defeat to McComb
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Mt. Blanchard Riverdale had to survive its share of thorns while shedding McComb 3-2 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on April 3.
Last season, Mt Blanchard Riverdale and McComb squared off on April 4, 2022 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.
In recent action on March 28, McComb faced off against Defiance Tinora and Mt Blanchard Riverdale took on Delphos Jefferson on March 28 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.
Ottawa-Glandorf edges Fort Jennings in tough test
Ottawa-Glandorf surfed the tension to ride to a 4-2 win over Fort Jennings on April 3 in Ohio baseball.
In recent action on March 30, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Miller City.
Too much punch: Painesville Riverside knocks out Eastlake North
Eastlake North was solid, but not good enough, on Monday, as Painesville Riverside prevailed 8-4 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on April 3.
Stop sign: St. Clairsville renders Martins Ferry's offense pointless
No runs allowed and no problems permitted for St. Clairsville as it controlled Martins Ferry's offense 6-0 in a sterling pitching showcase on April 3 in Ohio baseball.
In recent action on March 29, Martins Ferry faced off against Bellaire and St. Clairsville took on Dover on March 28 at Dover High School.
Toledo Whitmer clips Bryan in tight tilt
Toledo Whitmer found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Bryan 5-3 for an Ohio high school baseball victory on April 3.
Last season, Toledo Whitmer and Bryan faced off on May 10, 2022 at Bryan High School.
Recently on March 30, Bryan squared off with Elida in a baseball game.
Warren John F. Kennedy hustles by Youngstown Ursuline
Youngstown Ursuline was solid, but not good enough, on Monday, as Warren John F. Kennedy prevailed 4-1 for an Ohio high school baseball victory on April 3.
The last time Warren John F. Kennedy and Youngstown Ursuline played in a 9-2 game on April 30, 2022.
In recent action on March 30, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Struthers.
Wickliffe flexes defensive muscle to keep Brooklyn off the scoreboard
Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Wickliffe stopped Brooklyn to the tune of a 9-0 shutout in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Last season, Wickliffe and Brooklyn squared off on April 12, 2022 at Brooklyn High School.
