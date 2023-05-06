Beginning was the end: McConnelsville Morgan opens an early gap to jar Caldwell May 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McConnelsville Morgan stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 11-3 victory over Caldwell on May 6 in Ohio baseball action.Recently on April 24, Caldwell squared off with Bridgeport in a baseball game.Check out our complete boys baseball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcconnelsville Morgan High School Caldwell High School Ohio Baseball Sports School Systems Journalism Trending Event Announcements May 7 Ohio Civil War / WWI & II Show Sun, May 7, 2023 $7.00 May 7 Storybook Trail Sun, May 7, 2023 May 7 Hats Off to History at Local Museum Sun, May 7, 2023 Free May 8 Storybook Trail Mon, May 8, 2023 See more / Submit an event Loading…