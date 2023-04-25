There was no tuning necessary, Ashtabula St. John opened in perfect harmony while drumming Southington Chalker with a strong start on April 25 in Ohio baseball action.

In recent action on April 12, Ashtabula St. John faced off against Southington Chalker and Southington Chalker took on Cortland Maplewood on April 20 at Cortland Maplewood High School.

Tags