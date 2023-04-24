Arlington trips Mt. Blanchard Riverdale in tenacious tussle Apr 24, 2023 Apr 24, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Arlington had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6-5 in Ohio high school baseball action on April 24.Recently on April 20, Mt Blanchard Riverdale squared off with McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley in a baseball game.For a complete roundup of today's boys baseball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School Arlington High School Ohio Baseball Sports School Systems Computer Science Journalism Trending Mansfield police investigate shooting death Shelby couple organizes Richland County adult prom with Vegas theme Shelby family transformed by community's incredible support Shelby hires Michael Browning as next superintendent Gorman-Rupp honors Rick Taylor for 20 years on board of directors Richland Source celebrates support for full-time Shelby reporter Missing child found after U.S. Marshal's task force arrests sex offender in Mansfield Ohio Civil War and World War I & II show set for May 6-7 at Richland County Fairgrounds Decorative sign above U.S. 30 welcomes motorists to "MANSFLD" due to guide sign Bryan “BJ” Jay Anable Event Announcements Apr 25 Storybook Trail Tue, Apr 25, 2023 Apr 25 Rain Garden & Rain Barrel Workshop Tue, Apr 25, 2023 Free Apr 25 Magic Show Tue, Apr 25, 2023 Free Apr 25 Community Education: Ohio's New Voting Law Tue, Apr 25, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event