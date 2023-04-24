Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 31F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: April 24, 2023 @ 11:13 pm
Archbold unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Bryan in a 1-0 shutout during this Ohio baseball game.
Last season, Bryan and Archbold squared off on June 23, 2022 at Bryan High School.
In recent action on April 20, Bryan faced off against Hamler Patrick Henry.
For a complete roundup of today's boys baseball action, Click here.
