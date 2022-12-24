COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) continues to monitor the winter weather system that is impacting Ohio and coordination with federal, state and local partners.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers continue to patrol the roadways to assist stranded motorists and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) continue their work to clear the roads and assist motorists.
The information below was valid as of Friday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m.
The information in this status update is rapidly changing and information may not be accurate beyond the date/time listed.
Status
Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills continue today, with gradual improvement through Sunday. Gusty winds will continue through today, but will gradually decrease through Sunday. Blowing and drifting snow will continue for the majority of the area today, especially for west-central OH and eastern Indiana. Near whiteout conditions are likely in open/rural areas at times.
An additional 1-2 inches of snow is possible in portions of the state – notably western/west central Ohio.
Wind gusts today will peak between the 30’s (south) to 40’s in northern Ohio. Wind chills for today will be minus 20+ for the entire state today – a modest improvement from the -30 to -40 we had over the last 36 hours.
On Christmas day, expect low temperatures to be near zero and high temperatures to be in the low teens for most of the state and the low 20’s for SE Ohio. Wind chills for tomorrow (Dec. 25) will still be in the negative teens for the most of the state.
Impacts
Statewide Power outages continue. Estimated times of restoration (ETR) vary statewide.
Whiteout conditions may occur on roadways little to no notice creating visibility issues.
Ohio Turnpike Update
As an update to the previous briefing, Turnpike crews are running into an issue removing the hard-pack ice from the roadway due to continued high winds and frigid temps. The Turnpike will not be re-opened in either direction to traffic until it is absolutely safe to do so.
At this time, we are not able to provide a time estimate, but will keep everyone informed to these changing conditions.
Energy Providers Message
Important information regarding a request to reduce your electricity use.
Please reduce electricity use and follow this link for tips.
American Electric Power
PJM Interconnection is asking AEP Ohio customers to reduce use of electricity without sacrificing safety. Cold temps are creating demands on the power system. Minor adjustments to thermostats can make a difference. More info: http://ms.spr.ly/6012ebf0w
Ohio's Electric Cooperatives
Ohio co-op members, we need your help. Due to extremely low temps, PJM Interconnection is asking all consumers to please conserve energy until 10 a.m. on Dec. 25 to ensure there’s enough energy for all. Here's how to safely conserve energy at this link. https://bit.ly/3VhAXs1
Ohio Edison
The regional grid operator is asking customers to conserve energy until 10a on 12/25 in response to the frigid weather. You can:
Set thermostats lower, if health permits
Avoid using major appliances
Turn off non-essential lights & equipment, including Christmas lights
Duke Energy
PJM, the organization that coordinates movement of wholesale electricity in our Ohio & Kentucky service territories has asked for voluntary energy conservation from their member utilities, including Duke Energy Ohio & Kentucky, during this extreme weather.
AES Ohio
With demand peaking, AES Ohio encourages conservation as requested by the regional electric grid operator.
Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) /State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC)
Actions
The State EOC will be at Assessment & Monitoring for the duration of this event.
The Ohio EMA Watch Office continues to monitor the state of power outages and ETR’s, currently utility companies are working around the clock responding to outage statewide.
County EMAs are encouraged to share any county level coordination efforts and/or support needs in addition to any impacts related to the incident.
State partners are encouraged to carry out any necessary intra-emergency support function planning and discussions, in addition to reviewing roles in the Emergency Operations Plan.
Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Actions
Turnpike Fatal Crash
Both directions of the Turnpike remain closed around milepost 106 and will continue to remain closed until further notice due to high winds and poor visibility in the area. All who were stopped behind the crash scene have been cleared out.
Piqua Post is currently on scene of a triple fatal crash on I-75 southbound near milepost 97 in Shelby County. There are multiple crashes in this area and the southbound side is closed. There is not estimation at this time as to when it will re-open.
There are still ongoing incidents that are creating temporary roadway or lane closures across the state.
Since 8 a.m. Thursday morning, troopers have handled over 800 crashes with seven fatalities. Additionally, troopers have assisted over 3000 motorists.
Much of Ohio continues to experience blowing and drifting snow causing white-out conditions at times.
Troopers continue to patrol the roadways to assist stranded motorists. If you find yourself stranded, please dial #677 and a trooper will be dispatched to assist you. If an emergency exists, please dial 9-1-1.
Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Actions
ODOT crews continued to work through the night. At any given time, ODOT had about 1,200 plows out on the road throughout the evening. Crews will continue to work 12 hour shifts through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as needed until the roads are cleared.
High winds continue to be the biggest concern for today as they cause recently-plowed roads to become covered quickly. They also severely reduce visibility for drivers and can lead to crashes.
Extreme cold temperatures continue to be a challenge as they are making our ice-fighting materials less effective.
Road conditions in the state vary. In some areas, roads are mostly cleared, and in others they are still covered with snow and ice.
As of 1 p.m. there are is one major interstate closure: I-75 in Shelby County. Drivers should avoid the area.
Ohioans should check OHGO.com or download the OHGO app to check road conditions in their area and along their route today before deciding if it is safe to travel.
Don't crowd the plow! ODOT plows have been hit four times so far during this weather event. Drivers need to give snow plows lots of room to work. Do not follow or pass close by snow plows. In most cases, it is the driver of the car, not the snow plow, that sustains injuries.
County/Local Actions
A limited number of counties have indicated their EOC’s are in a monitoring phase.
Warming shelters are open in numerous local jurisdictions across the state.