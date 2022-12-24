Winter storm update

Roma Paulsen shared this scene outside her front door near Bellville.

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) continues to monitor the winter weather system that is impacting Ohio and coordination with federal, state and local partners.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers continue to patrol the roadways to assist stranded motorists and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) continue their work to clear the roads and assist motorists.

Tags