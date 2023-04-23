MANSFIELD -- Keeping history alive is the focus of the 45th annual Ohio Civil War And WWI & II Show which will take place at the Richland County Fairgrounds.
Observers will experience living history encampments at the largest historical event in the U.S. -- presenting our history from 1775 through 1945.
Show dates are Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $7 and children under 12 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Parking is included in the cost of admission.
There will be 450 exhibitors, from 38 states participating in Ohio’s only Civil War and World War I & II Show. The show features 750+ tables of military memorabilia from 1775 through 1945 for buy, sell, trade and display making this the largest quality show of its kind in the country.
In addition, related items such as books, images, photographs, paper goods, Civil War prints and some women’s apparel will be available to the public and collectors.
In conjunction with the Military Show, the 30th annual Artillery Show will feature full-size cannons, limbers, caisson and mortars. This is the only Artillery Show of this kind in the country where persons can view field guns, equipment and displays that relate to America’s wars from 1775 through 1945.
As an added feature, people will have a rare opportunity to see Civil War U.S. and Confederate cannon firings demonstrations: Saturday 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Sunday 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
There is also a chance to enjoy a rare demonstration from the 36th U.S. Infantry Division and 100th Jäger German Unit on Saturday at 4:30 pm.
This year's show will feature a 1776 Revolutionary War Living History Encampment who will be performing drills, musket firing, colonial period camp cooking, and also showing and explaining various period military attire and other demonstrations.
Another feature of the show will be a World War II Medical Air Evacuation Squadron presenting a historical perspective of how the air evac units worked in such difficult and dangerous conditions.
An educational presentation will be given at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Don’t miss this educational presentation.
A Sutler’s Row will have available reproduction items and apparel for both the military and civilian re-enactors.
This is an opportunity to view Civil War and World War II encampments and experience how the soldiers lived and survived in their camps by touring a living history encampment.
The World War II U.S. 36th Infantry Division will be answering question from the public.
The Marlboro Volunteer Traveling Museum will offer a spectacular display of our history from Revolutionary War up to current times including military vehicles. You can talk with Veterans and living historians.
There will be an outdoor church service for re-enactors, exhibitors and public on Sunday at 10 a.m. at the flagpole.
President Abe Lincoln will be attending the show on both Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to listen in for his Gettysburg Address presented at noon each day.
A most requested feature for this year will be music performances by the Camp Chase Fife and Drum on Saturday and the 73rd OVI Regiment Band on Sunday.
Mark your calendars and take time to step back in time.
Visit the show website for more information www.ohiocivilwarshow.com