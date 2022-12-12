Hope_Hensley_Zeretha_D._Ritchey_b97a9272-a44c-4536-8177-d4ff806419cf_img

Zeretha D. Ritchey

Zeretha D. Ritchey, age 86, died December 9, 2022 at Oak Grove Manor. Born September 22, 1938 in Wallace, West Virginia, she was the daughter of Ezra and Marjorie (Ashcraft) Ashcraft. She married John F. Ritchey on December 25, 1964 in Wallace, West Virginia. John and her parents preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Wallace High School, Wallace, West Virginia.

Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, L. Steven (Deb) Ritchey of Mansfield, David (Pam) Wolfe of Mt. Gilead, and John F., Jr. (Kellie) Ritchey of Mansfield; seven grandchildren, Andrew (Ashley) Ritchey, Jerrilynn Rice, Bud David Wolfe, Jason Wolfe, Justin Wolfe, Timothy (Randi) Ritchey, and Zachary Ritchey; six great grandchildren, Abilene, Avett, Lexi, Mia, Whisper, and Grayson; a brother and sister-in-law, Roger (Lana) Ashcraft of Texas; two nephews and their families and two nieces and their families.

