Zeretha D. Ritchey, age 86, died December 9, 2022 at Oak Grove Manor. Born September 22, 1938 in Wallace, West Virginia, she was the daughter of Ezra and Marjorie (Ashcraft) Ashcraft. She married John F. Ritchey on December 25, 1964 in Wallace, West Virginia. John and her parents preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Wallace High School, Wallace, West Virginia.
Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, L. Steven (Deb) Ritchey of Mansfield, David (Pam) Wolfe of Mt. Gilead, and John F., Jr. (Kellie) Ritchey of Mansfield; seven grandchildren, Andrew (Ashley) Ritchey, Jerrilynn Rice, Bud David Wolfe, Jason Wolfe, Justin Wolfe, Timothy (Randi) Ritchey, and Zachary Ritchey; six great grandchildren, Abilene, Avett, Lexi, Mia, Whisper, and Grayson; a brother and sister-in-law, Roger (Lana) Ashcraft of Texas; two nephews and their families and two nieces and their families.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Mark Anthony Wolfe; a brother and sister-in-law, Randall Neal and (Suzanne) Ashcraft of Arizona; and a niece.
At the request of Zeretha, no public services will be held. A private visitation will be held for the family with interment to follow at Mansfield Memorial Park with Pastor Philip Leineweber officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in lieu of flowers. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors has been entrusted with arrangements.
