Zane Alexander Ludwig was born into this world sleeping on June 27, 2022, but his little life spoke volumes. Zane spent only a few moments is their arms but he is forever in the heart of his family.
Zane is survived by his mother, Aleigha Lambert; father, John Ludwig; grandparents, Lewis and Jennifer Lambert, Angie and Mark Porter, and Nicole and Roy Coleman Jr.; great-grandparents, Rick and Janet Lambert, Lloyd and Loretta Abrams, Aaron and Judy Price, Yoshee and Anthony Ludwig, and Roy Coleman Sr.; aunts, Kelsey Beauford and Caitlin (Josh) Schoonover; uncles, Mason Thomas, Lewis Lambert Jr., Aaron Lambert, Logan Kegley, Rylee Kegley and Isaac Porter; great-aunts, Sarah (Curtis) Green, Michelle Abrams, Carrie (Mario) Abrams and Mandy Price; great-uncles, Ricky (Tiffany) Lambert, Alvin Lambert and Jimmy (Tiffany) Price; two fur siblings, Hazel and Thor; and numerous cousins and family members.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Paul and Virginia Ludwig; great-great grandparents, Luther and Nancy Lambert, Lewis and Doris Canter, Henry Pelfrey, Lloyd and Thelma Abrams, Troy Cole, Glen Mount and Cloyd and Shirley Crider.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Clifford Earl Tackett officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.
