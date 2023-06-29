Zachary Fox

It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Zachary John Fox, age 37, resident of Tiro on June 28, 2023, at Avita Hospital in Galion, Ohio.
Born February 28, 1986, in Shelby to Edward J. and Karen S. (Karam) Fox, he had been a lifelong area resident graduating from Buckeye Central High School in 2004. Following graduation, Zachary was employed with various factories and worked with his father landscaping. Growing up on Loss Creek in Tiro was the highlight of and Zachary's life and his most cherished memories were of living down the road from his grandparents. Being around the farm animals with his grandpa and watching his grandma make his favorite desserts, which was basically anything with sugar in it. When asking Zachary if he had any fruit to eat that day, he would proudly announce, "I sure did, grandma baked apple pie, so therefore I had apples!", with a big smile on his face.
Zach enjoyed many activities during his life including art, photography, music, long talks about anything and everything. He loved to spend time outdoors kayaking on the pond, taking drives to various gardens, Wade Botanical Gardens , Kingwood Center Gardens, Schnormeier Gardens, and cutting down the perfect Christmas tree at Gatton Rocks in Bellville to bring home and decorate. He loved to play with his sister’s boxer Ziggy, and spending time with his sister Chelsie, who adored him with all her heart. He never met a stranger, would talk to everybody, and liked making new friends. Zachary would often freely quote his favorite sayings such as, "Not all who wander are lost", or "Love lives on".
Survivors include his loving parents; sister, Chelsie L. Fox of Tiro; beloved K9 companion, Ziggy; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved to hear from him and catch up any chance they had.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, John and Arlene Fox; and maternal grandmother, Hattie Karam.
Per Zachary's wishes, no funeral services will be observed and though the song has ended, the melody lingers.
Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lowe-Volk Nature Center at 2401 OH-598, Crestline, Ohio 44827.
