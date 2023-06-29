Carli_Bailey_Zachary_Fox_13f414a8-f05e-4088-8f40-c46c2f764d75_img

Zachary Fox

It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Zachary John Fox, age 37, resident of Tiro on June 28, 2023, at Avita Hospital in Galion, Ohio.

Born February 28, 1986, in Shelby to Edward J. and Karen S. (Karam) Fox, he had been a lifelong area resident graduating from Buckeye Central High School in 2004. Following graduation, Zachary was employed with various factories and worked with his father landscaping. Growing up on Loss Creek in Tiro was the highlight of and Zachary's life and his most cherished memories were of living down the road from his grandparents. Being around the farm animals with his grandpa and watching his grandma make his favorite desserts, which was basically anything with sugar in it. When asking Zachary if he had any fruit to eat that day, he would proudly announce, "I sure did, grandma baked apple pie, so therefore I had apples!", with a big smile on his face. 

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.