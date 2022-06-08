Yveetes Mae Simpson, 101, passed away at her home on Friday, June 3, 2022. She was able to stay in her home because of the gracious caregivers who had provided excellent care over the last two years. The daughter of Norman and Myrtle (Ludington) Hill, she was born in Dixonville, Pennsylvania on December 11, 1920.
Yveetes was kind, loving and the true matriarch of her family. Known for her encouraging words, she had a true heart for others and spent countless hours caring for those in need, especially children, helping as many as she could. Yveetes joined the Volunteers of America in Mansfield in 1954, which she operated with her husband,
Alex Simpson, and brother-in-law and sister, George and LaRue Ditch until retiring in 1982 after working over 30 years serving others.
She was a faithful charter member of the Berean Baptist Church. Yveetes was known over the years as the “Christmas lady” since she was so involved at church with the programs and playing piano and organ. She was also the organist at all of the chapel services held at the Volunteers of America for all the residents.
Yveetes is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Simpson, whom she married on October 12, 1940; four brothers, Bob Hill, Bill Hill, Eugene Hill, and Charles Hill who died in infancy; and two sisters, Aldine Bame and LaRue Ditch.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Berean Baptist Church, 2145 Middle Bellville Rd., Mansfield, Ohio 44904. A service will follow beginning at 12:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Berean Baptist Church. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
