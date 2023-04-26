William Thomas “Bill” Sands unexpectedly passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home in Columbus, Ohio. He was 50 years old.
Bill was born in Mansfield, Ohio, to Donald and Harriet (Heston) Sands on April 19, 1973. He attended Madison Schools from kindergarten through twelfth grade and graduated in 1991. At Madison High School, Bill was a member of the band and tennis team. He always loved music and was an excellent drummer. After high school, Bill attended Marietta College and continued to play tennis there. After Marietta, he moved to Truckee, California for a few years. Bill also lived in Lima and Mansfield, Ohio, and eventually settled in Columbus. No matter where he lived, he easily made friends and was well-liked. Bill had a quick sense of humor and a great laugh. He also enjoyed being involved in small bands with friends. This began when he was in high school and continued throughout most of his adult life. Bill was also a very good golfer and spent many days at the driving range and golf course.
Bill is survived by his parents, Donald and Harriet Sands, of Mansfield, Ohio; sister, Judy (Trent) Richardson of Delaware, Ohio; nephew and niece, Evan & Jayne Richardson of Delaware, Ohio; uncle and aunt, Thomas & Marlene Heston of Galena, Ohio; aunt, Cheryl Sands of Lutz, Florida; cousins, Mindy, Pam, Lisa, and Rondi; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas & Ruth Heston and Roy & Jennie Sands; and his uncle, Richard Sands.
A private service will be conducted at a later date.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield is assisting the family with the arrangements.
