William Richard Kozma

William “Bill” Richard Kozma, 86, passed away at Arbors of Mifflin on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Bill was born October 3, 1935 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of William and Evelyn (Weaver) Kozma. Bill was the owner of Kozma Insurance Agency. He served in the United States Navy, where he was a fire control technician on the destroyer USS Holder during the Suez Crisis in 1956. Bill was a member of the Open Bible Church in Mansfield. His outgoing personality made him easy to love. He was a great father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother who loved his family dearly. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling, building and flying model airplanes.
He is survived by his children, Kristine Stantz and Rich (Terri) Kozma; his sister, Julie Kissel; his grandchildren, Justin (Heidi) Esterline, David (Bethany) Esterline, Summer (Michael) Adkins, Shawn (Tamah) Vest, Tina (Josh) Neal, Katie (Logan) Gerich, and Kristi (Jeremy) Shrimplin; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Aizen, Pryor, Tabitha, Colin, Kalie, Olivia, Lilly, Jada, Sophia and Maylee; special cousin, Hank Smith; and many cherished family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel (Beasley) Kozma; and special friend, Champ.
The family would like to thank the staff at Arbors of Mifflin for their loving and compassionate care that was given to Bill.
Family and friends may visit from 5:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario. Pastor Dink Porter will officiate the funeral service at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the funeral home. Bill will be laid to rest at Mansfield Cemetery.
