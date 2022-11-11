William Lee “Bill” May, age 83, of Shelby, died Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a brief illness.
Bill was born January 4, 1939 at home in Shelby to the late William and Mae (Hollenbaugh) May. A 1957 graduate of Shelby High School, Bill then enlisted and served in the United States Army and Army Reserves. His working career was with Shelby Business Forms where he frequently would walk to work until his retirement, under the Miami Systems ownership, after 47 years of service. His walking hobby continued well past retirement.
Bill loved golfing and bowling- having bowled a 300 and 299! He was also the secretary of the bowling league for many years. He was a member of the Shelby Eagles for over 40 years, had been a member of the Shelby American Legion, and was an avid Shelby Whippet athletic fan- especially football and basketball. Bill was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church where he volunteered as an usher for many years.
Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rosann Carolyn (Metzger) May, whom he wed on October 23, 1965; 3 children: Cindy Workman (Jim Wilson), Mark May, and Tony May all of Shelby; grandchildren: Ryan Workman, Jordan May, Grant Workman, and Gracie May; sisters: Betty Lasch and Doris Allen; in-laws: Janice Hobbs and Gerald Metzger; and numerous nieces and nephews, including special nephew, Tom May, and other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Robert May and Tom May.
Family and friends are welcome on Monday, November 14, 2022 form 4-6 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10:30 am at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 29 West Street, Shelby with Fr. Chris Mileski as celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
To share a memory or express condolences, comments may be left on Bill’s obituary at the funeral home’s website, www.PenwellTurner.com, or Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.
