William “Glenn” Merritt, known by all as Glenn, age 61, of Mansfield, OH passed away April 15, 2023, at home. Glenn was born April 21, 1961, in Salisbury, MD and grew up in Snow Hill, MD. He graduated from Snow Hill High School in 1979 where he had the distinction of being the Drum Major of the marching band.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife, Susan Merritt (Bodes) of Crestline, Ohio, the other love of his life, his mother, Margaret Merritt (Todd) of Snow Hill, MD, siblings; Caroline Monroe, Jodi (Thomas Hibble) Fry. JP (Stephanie) Merritt, Stephen (Allison) Merritt, and brother in law, Paul (Melissa) Bodes, and many beloved friends, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Glenn was preceded in death by his father Willis H. Merritt and his brothers-in-law David B. Monroe and Donald P. Bodes.
Glenn was proud to serve in the United States Army in the 3rd Infantry Division from 1979-1992 and attained the rank of Sergeant (E5). Glenn was a Desert Storm Veteran and also served in Panama, Germany, and Korea. Glenn had a lifelong love of shooting which began as a youth in 4-H and was a lifelong member of the Crawford County Sportsman’s Club. His friends and family loved his unique sense of humor and would marvel at the times he would get in and out of Facebook jail.
Glenn will be remembered for the great love he had for his wife Susan, family, and friends, his loyalty, his caring and compassion for the others to the point of giving the shirt off his back, and his humor.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 10:30 AM at St Joseph Catholic Church, 331 North Thoman St., Crestline with Father Paul Fahrbach officiating. Burial with Full Military Honors will take place at Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, OH 44273 at 1:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Crawford County Sportsman’s Club in honor of Glenn Merritt.
Those wishing to share a memory of William or send condolences to the Merritt family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of William "Glenn" Merritt.
