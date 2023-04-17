Jennifer_A_Bachelder_William_Glenn_Merritt_b025b13c-664b-48d4-98b7-995a01852924_img

William Glenn Merritt

William “Glenn” Merritt, known by all as Glenn, age 61, of Mansfield, OH passed away April 15, 2023, at home. Glenn was born April 21, 1961, in Salisbury, MD and grew up in Snow Hill, MD. He graduated from Snow Hill High School in 1979 where he had the distinction of being the Drum Major of the marching band.

Glenn is survived by his loving wife, Susan Merritt (Bodes) of Crestline, Ohio, the other love of his life, his mother, Margaret Merritt (Todd) of Snow Hill, MD, siblings; Caroline Monroe, Jodi (Thomas Hibble) Fry. JP (Stephanie) Merritt, Stephen (Allison) Merritt, and brother in law, Paul (Melissa) Bodes, and many beloved friends, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

