Bill Harkins always thought himself a lucky man and took great pride in having a St Patrick’s Day birthday. Bill passed away Tuesday, August 24 after several months of declining health. Born William Doerrer Harkins in Mansfield, Ohio on March 17, 1933 to Samuel and Naomi Harkins, Bill was the 6th generation in his German-Irish-Welsh-Scottish family to live in the Richland and Ashland County areas. He loved his community and enjoyed nothing more than a breakfast at Paul Revere to say hello to Earl or a meal at the Mansfield Restaurant to catch up with Jimmy.
Military service was important to Bill’s family with his father and uncle serving in WWl and other relatives serving in the Spanish-American War and the Civil War. After attending Mansfield Senior High School, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army from which he received an honorable discharge, and he spent his time during the Korean War in Ethiopia and Eretria involved with the Army Security Agency.
In 1954, he met his wife Gloria Zorub. They were married for nearly 67 years and raised four children. Together, they enjoyed tending their home, genealogy, traveling, and attending 40 et 8 functions.
For much of his life, Bill devoted his time to community service through the Civil Defense, scouting, and veterans’ organizations. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, serving as Post 16 Commander, and he spent 45 years in the 40 et 8 where he served as Grand Chef de Gare for Voiture 20. He became Grand de Gare - Ohio and also served as a national historian for the 40 et 8, as well as national treasure / secretary, chaplain and chair of numerous committees.
Bill was a scoutmaster to his three sons. He formed a cub scout troop at Brinkerhoff Elementary School in 1967 and then went on to form Boy Scout Troop 155 in 1968, leading his sons and several other scouts to their Eagle Scout rank. He spent many cold days and sweltering summer weekends at Camp Avery Hand during monthly campouts, summer camp, and the Klondike Derby. Bill was presented with the Silver Beaver award for his service to the Boy Scouts. In later years, he watched with pride as two grandsons achieved their Eagle Scout rank.
Bill retired from the ODOT where he served as a safety director. Never one to stop working, after retirement from ODOT, Bill spent an additional 20 years helping out at Mid-Ohio Pipeline where he could be spotted in his infamous blue overalls and where he found his beloved cat, Sherman.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Gloria, his children Bill (Lynn) Harkins, Walter Harkins (Beth Bugey) of Strongsville, OH, Louise (Mark) Taylor, and Wendell (Hilary) Harkins of Naperville, IL; his adoring grandchildren Steven (Kiley) Harkins, Elizabeth (Daniel) Varga, Carson Harkins and his mother, Amy Harkins, Samuel Taylor, Sylvia Taylor, and William Harkins. Bill has one great-granddaughter, Aurora Harkins who delighted him, and he was eagerly awaiting the birth of a second great-grandchild. Bill is also survived by his brother-in-law Philip Lehnhart and his family, and special friends Raymond Clark and Dana and Ann Towle.
The family wishes to thank SouthernCare Hospice and The Good Shepherd Nursing Home for their outstanding care.
Memorial donations can be made to the local Boy Scouts of America through Johnny Appleseed Trail District, 40 W. Fourth St. Suite 117, Mansfield, OH 44902.
Bill was a firm believer in scouting and the programs and guidance it provides for all youth.
A private family service with military honors and internment will be held at Mansfield Cemetery at a later date. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Harkins family.
