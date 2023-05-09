Gene_Gompf_William_"Bill"_T._Kindle_3507e957-3f73-4c9e-a556-673f64ef6a78_img

William "Bill" T. Kindle

William "Bill" Tracey Kindle, 57, of Mansfield, lost his fight with cancer and passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his daughter’s residence in Crestline. 

Bill was born in Galion on February 20, 1966, to the late John and Bonnie (Treadway) Kindle.  He married his wife, Carolyn Kindle, and she preceded him in death.

