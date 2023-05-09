William "Bill" T. Kindle

William "Bill" Tracey Kindle, 57, of Mansfield, lost his fight with cancer and passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his daughter’s residence in Crestline.
Bill was born in Galion on February 20, 1966, to the late John and Bonnie (Treadway) Kindle. He married his wife, Carolyn Kindle, and she preceded him in death.
Bill graduated from Crestline High School, Class of 1985. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and playing basketball in his younger years. One could often find Bill tinkering and working on cars. Bill had an infectious laugh and smile, with a heart of gold. He would do anything for anyone. Bill cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Miranda Kindle, his son Kieran Kindle, both of Crestline; his stepson, Robert Dingus of Mansfield; the best son-in-law, Chris Spearman, of Crestline and seven grandchildren; Olivia, Haylee, Brooklin, Bentley, Zayden, Rhiley, and Kieson.
Those wishing to share a memory of Bill or send condolences to the Kindle family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of William "Bill" Tracey Kindle.
Funeral home : Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St. Crestline, OH 44827
