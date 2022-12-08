William "Bill" Martin

William "Bill" C. Martin, 80, of Mansfield passed away December 6, 2022 at his home after a brief illness.
Bill was born March 17, 1942 in Parker, Pennsylvania to Charles W. and Zelia Anthony Martin. Bill retired from Glen-Gery Brick in Marion, Ohio. He was a member of the ham radio operator organization and St. Peter's Catholic Church for many years. Bill was also instrumental in the creation of the neighborhood watch club committee and loved restoring his Studebaker and spending many hours on projects in his garage.
Survivors include his son John W. Martin and daughter Angie (Ken) Grundstein; grandson Elijah; step-children Joan (Marvin) Ellis, Stephen Lang, David (Cathy) Lang, Cindy (Jim) McNeilis, Cathy Lang and her son Michael Hilliard, Rick (Chris) Lang; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Rose Mary Martin; daughter Tina Martin; sisters Helen and Sally Mortimer.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00am Friday at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Visitation will take place at the church one hour prior. Burial will take place at a later date at Concord Cemetery in Parker, Pennsylvania.
The family would like to thank Pathways Hospice for taking care of Bill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pathways Hospice.
Herlihy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
