Herlihy_Funeral_Home_William_"Bill"_Martin_3645417b-9cae-47aa-b863-438ea434324f_img

William "Bill" Martin

William "Bill" C. Martin, 80, of Mansfield passed away December 6, 2022 at his home after a brief illness.

Bill was born March 17, 1942 in Parker, Pennsylvania to Charles W. and Zelia Anthony Martin.  Bill retired from Glen-Gery Brick in Marion, Ohio.  He was a member of the ham radio operator organization and St. Peter's Catholic Church for many years.  Bill was also instrumental in the creation of the neighborhood watch club committee and loved restoring his Studebaker and spending many hours on projects in his garage.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.