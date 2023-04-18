William "Bill" L. Riehl Jr.

William “Bill” Lawrence Riehl Jr. passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, at his home following a long, courageous fight with leukemia. He was 64 years old.
Bill was born April 30, 1958, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to William L. Sr. and Anne (Mulholland) Riehl. He grew up in Vineland, New Jersey, and attended Sacred Heart schools from kindergarten through graduation in 1976. Bill excelled at basketball and baseball and, in his senior year, the basketball team won the state championship. Bill graduated from York College of Pennsylvania, where he played baseball. After graduating, he enjoyed a 40-year career in the corrugated packaging business and was currently employed by Pratt Industries.
Bill was a sports enthusiast and, later in life, enjoyed his golf game. He was a member of Westbrook Country Club where he had many friends. He also enjoyed attending Columbus Blue Jackets games.
He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Pinney Cooper Riehl; daughters, Stefanie Brown and Katherine (Chris) Hendrickson; sons, Cole (Carrie) Cooper, Seth (Kristin) Cooper and Evan Cooper; twelve cherished grandchildren; sisters, Karen (Rein) Wokock and Elizabeth (Mike) Gloway; mother-in-law, Patricia Simpson; and several nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his loving dog, Teddy Bear.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Suzanne Riehl Armata.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The memorial service conducted by Father James Halleron will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice, 335 Glessner Avenue, Mansfield, OH 44903.
