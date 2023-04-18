Debbi_Watkins_William_"Bill"_L._Riehl_Jr._94c3711f-bdea-4f7e-9495-5d626bf326aa_img

William "Bill" L. Riehl Jr.

William “Bill” Lawrence Riehl Jr. passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, at his home following a long, courageous fight with leukemia. He was 64 years old.

Bill was born April 30, 1958, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to William L. Sr. and Anne (Mulholland) Riehl. He grew up in Vineland, New Jersey, and attended Sacred Heart schools from kindergarten through graduation in 1976. Bill excelled at basketball and baseball and, in his senior year, the basketball team won the state championship. Bill graduated from York College of Pennsylvania, where he played baseball. After graduating, he enjoyed a 40-year career in the corrugated packaging business and was currently employed by Pratt Industries.

To plant a tree in memory of William Riehl, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

