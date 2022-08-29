Shelly_William_"Bill"_Harkins_ba703e93-2c54-4844-9257-494d98112643_img

William "Bill" Harkins

Bill Harkins always thought himself a lucky man and took great pride in having a St Patrick’s Day birthday. Bill passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 after several months of declining health.  Born William Doerrer Harkins in Mansfield, Ohio on March 17, 1933 to Samuel and Naomi Harkins, Bill was the 5th generation in his German-Irish-Welsh-Scottish family to live in the Richland and Ashland County areas. He loved his community and enjoyed nothing more than a breakfast at Paul Revere’s Restaurant to say hello to Earl or a meal at the Mansfield Restaurant to catch up with Jimmy.

Military service was important to Bill’s family with his father and uncle serving in WWI and other relatives serving in the Spanish-American War and the Civil War. After attending Mansfield Senior High School, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army from which he received an honorable discharge. He served during the Korean War in Ethiopia and Eretria where he was involved with the Army Security Agency.

