William "Bill" H. VanOver

William “Bill” Henry VanOver, Jr., 67, formerly of Crestline, passed away on December 12, 2022, at his residence in Shelby, OH.
Bill was born in Crestline, on September 12, 1955, to the late William and Marjoie (Straka) VanOver, Sr. Bill spent the last 20 years of his life, with his love Sheryl Willis, and she survives in Shelby.
Bill was a 1974 graduate of Crestline High School. After High School, Bill would serve his country in the United States Air Force. In his younger years he attended Calvary Baptist Church in Crestline.
Bill enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, or playing a round of golf. He was a fan of catching The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football games, and on Sunday’s, you could find him watching the NASCAR races. Bill loved being behind the wheel of his car, whether it be taking road trips in his younger years or visiting his loved ones at local cemeteries. He had a fascination with fireworks and loved to watch them go off any chance he got. Bill’s pride and joy was his granddaughter, Haley, and he loved to spoil her by always buying her sock monkeys.
Bill is survived by his children: Arthur (Amanda) VanOver of Shelby and Rachel (Darold) VanOver of Galion; significant other: Sheryl Willis of Shelby; siblings: Myron Straka of Toledo and Marjory (Dave) Jorgenson of Crestline: stepchildren: Kandy (Shawn) Marshall of Galion, and Edward Willis of Shelby: granddaughter: Haley; 8 step-grandchildren, and 3 step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his siblings; Arthur and Rachel VanOver.
Friends may call on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St. Crestline. A celebration of life will be immediately following with stepdaughter Kandy Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Moose Lodge #303 of Galion.
Those wishing to share a memory of Bill or send condolences to the VanOver family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of William “Bill” Henry VanOver, Jr.
Funeral home : Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St. Crestline, OH 44827
