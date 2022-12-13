Gene_Gompf_William_"Bill"_H._VanOver_300e2d20-ef02-45de-b7d9-a1b98353107c_img

William "Bill" H. VanOver

William “Bill” Henry VanOver, Jr., 67, formerly of Crestline, passed away on December 12, 2022, at his residence in Shelby, OH.

Bill was born in Crestline, on September 12, 1955, to the late William and Marjoie (Straka) VanOver, Sr.  Bill spent the last 20 years of his life, with his love Sheryl Willis, and she survives in Shelby.  

To plant a tree in memory of William VanOver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.