William "Bill" F. Houser, age 81, of Plymouth, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Willows at Willard surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 5, 1941 in Bellevue, Ohio to the late Edwin and Marian (Sweet) Houser. Bill retired from R.R. Donnelley in Willard, served 9 years as the Cemetery Sexton at Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth, and was an active member of Lifepoint Community Church. He was an avid bicyclist, NASCAR and race fan, Boy Scout leader and enjoyed spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife, Mary (Minniear) Houser whom he married on November 17, 1967; children, Brenda (Gordon) Howard of Mansfield, Ohio; Patti Reinhart of Plymouth, Ohio, and Douglass (Carrie) Houser of Mansfield, Ohio; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Post, Adam (Jenny) Knopsnider, Tara Knopsnider, Jessica Reinhart, Brock (Amanda) Reinhart, Kyle (Megan) Reinhart, Alexei Grose, Kaleb Houser, Sarah Houser, and Isabella Houser; and three great grandchildren, Brooklyn Blaising, Brody Knopsnider and Keira Knopsnider.
In addition to Bill's parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Jodi Fanello; a grandson, Lukes Houser and a brother, Thomas Houser.
Bill's family would like to thank the staff at the Willows at Willard for their great care.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of his service at 12:00 Noon at Lifepoint Community Church in Plymouth, Ohio with Pastor Rich Hurles officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LifeWise Academy Bible Education. Online condolences may be made to Bill's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
